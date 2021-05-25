[Herald Interview] Seo In-guk says ‘Pipeline’ differs from other caper movies

Seo In-guk (Megabox Plus M)



Director Yoo Ha’s latest movie “Pipeline” does not follow the rules of traditional heist movies, according to actor Seo In-guk who stars in the film.



“The biggest difference is that the main characters are not professionals,” Seo said during an interview with a group of reporters on Monday. “Except for my character Pindol, all of them are ordinary people. Even Pindol who has experience being part of oil theft, only did the drilling. They are a ragtag group of people.”



