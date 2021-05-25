 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Larger firms' exports dip 7.3% last year amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2021 - 13:14       Updated : May 25, 2021 - 13:14
This file photo, taken March 2, 2021, shows ships carrying containers docked at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken March 2, 2021, shows ships carrying containers docked at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
Exports of South Korean bigger companies declined 7.3 percent last year from a year earlier amid the pandemic, led by a fall in shipments of petrochemicals, data showed Tuesday.

Overseas shipments by the country's conglomerates were valued at $322.5 billion last year, compared with $347.7 billion the previous year, according to Statistics Korea and the Korea Customs Service.

The decline was led by the manufacturing sector, the backbone of the country's economy, the data showed. Exports of large petrochemical firms declined 23.2 percent on-year and those of transporting companies shed 10.8 percent.

Exports of mid-sized firms inched down 0.3 percent on-year to $93.3 billion and those of smaller companies fell 4.4 percent to $95.5 billon.

For all of 2020, the country's exports fell 5.5 percent on-year to $512.5 billion.

The number of exporting companies came to 97,012 last year, down 0.4 percent from the previous year. It marked the first time that the number of exporters has fallen since 2010, when the statistics agency began compiling related data.

The number of importing firms rose 3.2 percent on-year to 198,890 in 2020.

South Korea's exports, which account for half of the economy, were dented by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. But on a monthly basis, the pace of export slumps has eased since June last year as major economies resumed business activities following months of border lockdowns.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery track on the back of robust shipments of chips and autos. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114