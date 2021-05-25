 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Dyson launches new vacuum cleaners with dust-detecting laser technology

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2021 - 11:37       Updated : May 25, 2021 - 11:37
Models introduce Dyson's V15 Detect (L) and V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaners at a launching event in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Models introduce Dyson's V15 Detect (L) and V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaners at a launching event in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
British home appliance maker Dyson Ltd. on Tuesday launched two new brands of vacuum cleaners equipped with dust-detecting laser technology as the company tries to expand sales here amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

Dyson's V15 Detect and V12 Detect Slim cordless vacuum cleaners will be sold in South Korea with price tags of 1.24 million won ($1,100) and 1.09 million won, respectively. The two vacuum cleaners were already launched in select markets earlier this year.

Dyson said the latest vacuum cleaners boast a laser technology on the cleaning head that reveals micro dust and dirt particles on the floor.

They also have a piezo sensor that can measure and count dust particles, and show such data on an LCD screen. The sensor, which converts vibrations into electric signals, counts the particles 15,000 times a second, according to the company.

Dyson hopes the latest products can boost sales in South Korea, where it competes against home-grown tech giants, like Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc.

The company in January opened its first flagship store in South Korea to better target local consumers here. Last year, Dyson's vacuum cleaner with an omnidirectional head, the Omni-glide, was launched in South Korea first in the world. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114