S. Korea's exports of kimchi up 35% in Jan.-April

Packaged kimchi products are displayed at a supermarket in central Seoul in this file photo taken on Oct. 9, 2020. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports of kimchi advanced a whopping 35 percent on-year in the first four months of 2021, data showed Tuesday, on the growing demand for healthier foodstuffs amid the new coronavirus pandemic.



Outbound shipments of kimchi reached $61.1 million over the January-April period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish normally made of fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers and is eaten with almost all meals.



The fermented dish is considered to boost the body's immunity.



By destinations, exports to Japan accounted for the largest portion of $31 million over the January-April period, followed by the United States with $11 million and Europe with $5.5 million, the data showed.



Exports of kimchi reached a fresh high in 2020, posting $144 million. The amount broke the previous yearly record of $106.61 million tallied in 2012. (Yonhap)