[News Focus] Jobless rate for female NK defectors surges to record high

A job fair for North Korean defectors takes place in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, in 2016. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The pandemic has worsened hiring conditions for female defectors from North Korea, who already faced higher unemployment rates than male defectors and South Korean women who were born here.



According to the Korea Hana Foundation and Statistics Korea, the jobless rate for female North Korean defectors reached an all-time high of 11.4 percent in 2020.



Though unemployment had been relatively high among female North Korean defectors for years, until last year the rate never exceeded 8 percent. The figure stood at 7.7 percent in 2019, 7.6 percent in 2018 and 7.7 percent in 2017, when the nation officially started compiling the data.



In contrast, the unemployment rates as of December 2020 stood at 4.6 percent for South Korea-born women, 3.7 percent for South Korea-born men and 4.7 percent for men from the North (De facto jobless rates, which take underemployment into account, exceeded 10 percent for both men and women born in the South).



Furthermore, women under age 68 who were born in North Korea were more likely to be unemployed than foreign nationals residing here. The corresponding figures last year were 10.6 percent for foreign women and 6.1 percent for foreign men.





(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)