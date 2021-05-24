 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks down for 3rd day on inflation concerns

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2021 - 16:03       Updated : May 24, 2021 - 16:03
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea's stock market extended its losing streak to a third session Monday, weighed down by concerns of early post-pandemic inflation. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.12 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,144.3 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 581 million shares worth some 11.5 trillion won ($10.2 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 646 to 232.

Foreigners sold a net 238 billion won, while retail investors purchased 177 billion won. Institutions bought a net 51 billion won.

The KOSPI got off to a weak start as accelerating inflation may sap demand for risky assets.

Stocks dropped in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest minute that flagged the possibility of discussing the right time for the tapering of its asset buying program last week.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the Fed might have to discuss the matter sooner than later.

"US stocks retreated due to its tech losses, in spite of the strong economic data," Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said.

"Investor sentiment seems to have weakened from concerns that the Fed may speed up its tapering move, in addition to the recent plunge in the cryptocurrency markets," he noted.

Tech and bio shares retreated in Seoul, while bank and telecommunications advanced.

Most large caps finished lower, with top cap Samsung Electronics declining 0.5 percent to 79,700 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreasing 2.45 percent to 119,500 won.

Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.25 percent to 355,500 won, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion slumped 2.42 percent to 262,000 won.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.22 percent to 892,000 won, but top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.22 percent to 228,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,127.1 won against the US dollar, down 0.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114