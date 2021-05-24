 Back To Top
Business

LG to offer last phone Rollable to employees

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 24, 2021 - 15:32       Updated : May 24, 2021 - 15:32

(LG Electronics)
(LG Electronics)

LG Electronics will produce a limited volume of the Rollable, which will be the last smartphone from the firm, exclusively for its employees, the company said Monday.

The company has decided to exit the smartphone business after it incurred over 5 trillion won ($4.4 billion) of deficits over the past five years.

Set to become the firm’s most innovative and advanced phone, LG gave a sneak preview of Rollable at the Consumer Electronics Show early this year before the company announced the smartphone pullout in April.

According to the teaser, a 6.8-inch OLED screen can be stretched to 7.4 inches.

If LG was going to commercialize the phone, it would have been the world’s first.

“Development of the Rollable was completed before the management’s decision to end the phone business,” said a company official. “The exact timing or volume of the phones hasn’t been confirmed.”

If released, slight more than 100 units of the expandable phones would be available, the official said.

LG is set to end the entire production and sales process of all smartphone products on July 31. After-sales services for current LG phone users and software upgrades will be offered for four years and three years, respectively.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



