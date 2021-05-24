SIFF to screen Korean independent films in Spain

The Seoul Independent Film Festival will introduce Korean independent movies during the 4th Indie & Doc Korean Cinema Fest, which will be held from June 1-13 in Madrid, Spain.
To mark the 10th anniversary of the Korean Cultural Center in Madrid, Spain, this year’s annual Korean indie film fest will double in size and screen 18 movies, according to the event organizer.
The fourth edition of the festival will have three sections -- a short films section with the theme of people and their lives, a feature films section with the theme of families and their spaces, and a special section which will present movies onthe theme of “a journey into myself.”
The festival will be an online-offline hybrid event, so all of the 18 movies will be screened on Spanish film streaming platform Filmin from June 3-13.
The on-site screening will be held at Cineteca Madrid. The first on-site movie that will be screened on June 1 will be “Move the Grave” directed by Jeong Seung-o, which won CGV Arthouse Award at the Jeonju International Film Festival in 2019.
More details including the screening schedule are provided on the website of Korean Cultural Center spain.korean-culture.org/ko, Filmin filmin.es/canales, as well as SIFF siff.kr.
Meanwhile, the SIFF also has been introducing different Korean independent films created by female directors to audiences in Hong Kong since March at Louis Koo Cinema in Hong Kong Arts Center. This special screening event “Women Direct. Korean Indies! – Korean Women Independent Film Series” is held jointly with the Hong Kong Arts Center and the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival.
A total of 14 movies, including three short films, are introduced one after another during this event until the end of July and most recently, “Maggie” directed by Yi Ok-seop started screening on Friday.
Details of screening schedules are made available on Hong Kong Arts Center’s website hkac.org.hk and SIFF’s website siff.kr.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)