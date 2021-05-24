N. Korea keeps mum on S. Korea-US summit

This image shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L), South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C), and US President Joe Biden. (Yonhap)

North Korea has stayed mum on the results of last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden amid questions about how Pyongyang will react to Biden's willingness to engage diplomatically with the country.



At the summit meeting on Friday (Washington time), the two leaders agreed to engage diplomatically with the North to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They also reaffirmed that dialogue will be pushed based on previous agreements, including the 2018 Singapore deal between the North and the US.



Biden also announced his designation of Sung Kim, former US ambassador to South Korea, as special envoy for North Korea, a move seen as signaling that Washington is ready for dialogue with Pyongyang.



As of Monday morning, North Korean state media outlets, including the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), have stayed silent on the latest summit.



The official KCNA carried a report on a tree-planting project in the northwestern city of Samjiyon. The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, also ran reports on antivirus efforts but did not make any mention of the summit.



Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled after the 2019 summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then President Donald Trump ended without a deal. The two sides were far apart over how far Pyongyang should denuclearize in order for Washington to offer concessions. (Yonhap)