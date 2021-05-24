Tottenham's Son Heung-min ends 6th Premier League season with career-best 17 goals

In this AFP photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) plays the ball past Timothy Castagne of Leicester City during their Premier League match at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has wrapped up his most successful Premier League campaign to date.



Son got the start and was taken out during second-half injury time, as Tottenham beat Leicester City 4-2 at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Sunday (local time).



It provided a positive conclusion to an otherwise disappointing season for Tottenham, which finished in seventh place on 62 points and settled for the third-tier continental competition, UEFA Europa Conference League, for next season.



Personally, though, Son had a banner year, as he established a new career high with 17 goals in 37 matches. His previous best was 14 goals from 2016-2017, his second season in the Premier League after a six-year run in the Bundesliga.



Son finished tied for fourth in goals. He also recorded 10 assists, tying for fourth in that category as well. Son was one of only three Premier League players to reach double figures in goals and assists, joining teammate Harry Kane and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.



Son and Kane combined for 14 goals to set a record for the most by a pair of teammates in one Premier League season.



Son assisted on Kane's goal on March 7 against Crystal Palace to break a tie with the Alan Shearer-Chris Sutton duo for Blackburn Rovers in the 1994-1995 season.



Son and Kane remained stuck there for the rest of the season, though. They are sitting at 34 goals combined for their Premier League careers, two shy of the all-time mark held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for Chelsea.



Son may not get a chance to break that record, with Kane having reportedly told Tottenham that he wants to leave this summer.



In all competitions, including the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup, Son had 22 goals and 17 assists. (Yonhap)