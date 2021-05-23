[News Focus] Number of foreigners in Korea slides to 50-month low

Foreigners look at the promotion signboard for a nationwide event -- under which the government and companies provide inbound visitors with a variety of discounts in segments such as shopping, transportation and lodging -- in downtown Seoul in January 2020. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)



SEJONG -- The number of foreign nationals in South Korea has dropped to the lowest level in more than four years in the wake of the pandemic, state data showed.



According to the Korea Immigration Service, the tally for foreign nationals in the nation -- both as long-term residents and short-term visitors -- stayed at 1.99 million in April, down about 9,000 from 1.999 million a month earlier.



This was the lowest number in 50 months since the figure stood at 1.986 million in February 2017.



This is an unprecedented drop as the number of foreigners here, which surpassed the 1 million mark for the first time in history in 2007, continued to rise on a yearly basis -- 1.45 million in 2012, 1.8 million in 2014, 2.04 million in 2016 and 2.36 million in 2018.



After peaking at 2.52 million in December 2019, the tally has slid over the past 16 months -- starting from January 2020 (2.42 million), when the first infection of novel coronavirus was reported in Korea.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)