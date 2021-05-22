 Back To Top
New BTS song 'Butter' sweeps iTunes charts in 101 regions

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 22, 2021 - 11:53       Updated : May 22, 2021 - 11:53
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows seven-piece act BTS.(Yonhap)
K-pop dynamo BTS has topped more than 100 regional iTunes chart with its latest single "Butter," its management agency said Saturday.

The vibrant pop-dance number, released at 1 p.m. on Friday here, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 101 regions, including the United States, Canada, Britain and Germany, according to Big Hit Music.

The music video for the song has also made a splash around the world. It broke 10 million views on the septet's official YouTube channel in just 13 minutes after release and has been viewed more than 103 million times as of 10:38 a.m. Saturday.

Butter, the seven-piece act's second single to be sung in English after "Dynamite," is a fun and upbeat song for the summer.

"'Butter' is very simple," Jungkook said during a news conference on Friday. "The weather is getting warmer, and it will be good enough if many people can enjoy this summer with BTS."

"From the title you can guess that we picked a song for easy listening," Jimin said. "You can consider it as a cute love song. We tried to put our different charms into it -- whether it be cute, cheeky or charismatic."

BTS is set to put on its first performance of "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (U.S. time), where it will be performing for the fourth consecutive year.

The act has received four nominations for this year's ceremony -- top duo/group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top selling song -- the most since its first nomination as top social artist in 2017.

The group will also appear on the American TV show "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on May 26 and perform at the summer concert series by "Good Morning America" on May 28. (Yonhap)
