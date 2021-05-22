 Back To Top
National

Moon meets Biden at medal-awarding ceremony for Korean War veteran

By Korea Herald
Published : May 22, 2021 - 04:30       Updated : May 22, 2021 - 04:30
 WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a White House Medal of Honor ceremony Friday to honor a Korean War veteran.

Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden pose with Ralph Puckett Jr, a Korean War veteran, at a medal- awarding ceremony in Washington on Friday.(Yonhap)
Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden pose with Ralph Puckett Jr, a Korean War veteran, at a medal- awarding ceremony in Washington on Friday.(Yonhap)
Moon was invited by President Joe Biden to the event held in advance of their first summit talks.

Biden presented Ralph Puckett Jr., a 94-year-old retired Army colonel, with the Medal of Honor, the most prestigious military distinction, for his acts of "conspicuous gallantry" during the 1950-53 Korean War. 
Biden's decision to honor him in person, in front of the South Korean president, was viewed as demonstrating the importance of the alliance born seven decades ago.

Biden said the alliance sprang from the courage, determination and sacrifice of Korean troops fighting shoulder to shoulder with Americans.
 "Having you here today is an important recognition of all that our nation has achieved together, both of them," he told Moon at the outset of the ceremony held just ahead of their summit talks.

Moon replied he was honored to become the first foreign leader to attend the U.S. government's ceremony of its kind to award the highest military decoration.

Without the sacrifice of Puckett and other Korean War veterans, he said, South Korea couldn't have risen from the ashes of the war to have freedom and democracy.

Korean people saw the "great spirit of America" marching toward peace and freedom through the American soldiers and "their act of gallantry, sacrifice and friendship will forever be remembered," he said.

Ending the ceremony, Moon and Biden took a commemorate photo with Puckett and his family. The leaders knelt next to the veteran, who was sitting on a chair, in an apparent show of respect for him.

Puckett appeared at the venue on a wheelchair.
As a young first lieutenant commanding an 8th U.S. Army Ranger company in November 1950, Puckett led the capture and defense of a strategically important site, Hill 205, against an overwhelming Chinese attack. 

 In the midst of enemy fire, he left the safety of his position and ran into an open area three times to attract the attention of Chinese forces, allowing his fellow soldiers to locate and destroy their positions, according to the White House.

"Puckett's extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service," it said. (Joint Press Corps)
 




