 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

S. Korea's health minister to meet with US health secretary

By Yonhap
Published : May 21, 2021 - 21:18       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 21:18

Heath Minister Kwon Deok-cheol speaks to reporters at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Friday, before his departure for Washington to hold talks with US officials and businesspeople on vaccines against the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)
Heath Minister Kwon Deok-cheol speaks to reporters at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Friday, before his departure for Washington to hold talks with US officials and businesspeople on vaccines against the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

South Korea's health minister said Friday that he will hold talks with his US counterpart this week to discuss ways to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccines.

Kwon Deok-cheol said his meeting with US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Washington on Friday will be a good opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two countries on health issues.

Kwon made the comments to reporters ahead of his departure to Washington earlier in the day.

The meeting comes on the sidelines of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's summit with US President Joe Biden on Friday.

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the United States welcomes the opportunity to discuss ways to help South Korea's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea has proposed a vaccine swap arrangement with the US to ease its temporary vaccine shortage.

The proposed arrangement calls for the US to provide COVID-19 vaccines to South Korea and get paid in full in vaccines when South Korea's orders arrive later in the year.

Kwon also plans to meet with executives of US pharmaceutical companies to discuss additional purchases of COVID-19 vaccines and technological cooperation, according the ministry.

South Korea has signed a contract with US biotech company Moderna Inc. to bring in vaccines for 20 million people with some of the bottles scheduled to arrive before June.

Speculation has been running high that Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, may begin manufacturing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines in South Korea in August at the earliest.

Separately, South Korea is set to receive Pfizer vaccine doses for 3.5 million people by the end of June. Among them, Pfizer vaccine doses for 875,000 people have already been delivered to South Korea.

Additional Pfizer vaccines for 29.5 million people are scheduled to be supplied to South Korea in phases, beginning in July.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114