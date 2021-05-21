 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

S. Korean memory chipmakers expected to leverage upcoming super cycle: report

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 21, 2021 - 17:15       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 17:15
Samsung Electronics' office in Seoul (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics' office in Seoul (Yonhap)

South Korea’s top semiconductor manufacturers, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, are expected to enjoy a super cycle in the global memory chip market until 2023, industry sources said Friday.

According to international market tracker IC Insights, global sales of memory chips will reach a record high of $180.4 billion in 2022.

The record for global memory sales was $163.3 billion in 2018, when manufacturers benefited from price hikes on rising demand during a so-called super memory cycle.

The figure dropped 32 percent to record $110.4 billion in 2019 but started a recovery, backed by increasing demand for chips and mobile devices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market report said global sales of memory chips this year were expected to reach $155.2 billion, up 23 percent on-year, supported by increasing prices of dynamic random-access memory products.

IC Insights anticipated that sales of DRAM products would account for around 56 percent of global memory chip sales, while NAND flash products would account for some 41 percent.

Sales will continue to jump 16 percent to $180.4 billion in 2022 and another 22 percent to $219.6 billion in 2023, the report added.

Expectations also ran high on strong earnings by Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix so far this year.

Samsung is currently the world’s largest DRAM chipmaker with a 42 percent market share, followed by SK hynix with 29 percent.

Samsung is also the top NAND flash manufacturer with a 32 percent market share. SK hynix is expected to follow Samsung Electronics after the company completes acquisition of Intel’s NAND unit.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114