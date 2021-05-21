 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Exports surge 53.3% in first 20 days of May

By Yonhap
Published : May 21, 2021 - 10:47       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 10:47
This undated file photo shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports jumped 53.3 percent on-year in the first 20 days of May on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at $31.1 billion in the May 1-20 period, compared with $20 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Over the period, imports also moved up 36 percent to reach $31.4 billion.

By sectors, South Korea's outbound shipments of chips, the mainstay export product, advanced 26 percent.

Overseas shipments of automobiles more than doubled by advancing 146 percent in line with the global economic recovery. Exports of auto parts more than tripled.

By destinations, exports to China rose 25.2 percent over the period, and those to the United States gained 87.3 percent. The two countries represent around 40 percent of South Korea's total outbound shipments.

Exports to the European Union gained 78.1 percent, and those to Vietnam, the largest trading partner of Southeast Asia, increased 61 percent.

South Korea's exports jumped 41.1 percent in April on-year, also led by chips and autos. It marked the sharpest on-year monthly growth since January 2011.

In 2020, the country's outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent from 2019 due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114