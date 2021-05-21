 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Sports

S. Korea to face Ghana in Olympic men's football tuneups

By Yonhap
Published : May 21, 2021 - 10:44       Updated : May 21, 2021 - 10:44
In this file photo from Jan. 12, 2021, members of the South Korean men's Olympic football team train at Gangneung Sports Complex in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)
In this file photo from Jan. 12, 2021, members of the South Korean men's Olympic football team train at Gangneung Sports Complex in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)
The South Korean men's Olympic football team will host Ghana twice next month for tuneup matches ahead of the Tokyo Summer Games.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Friday the two countries will play at 7 p.m. on June 12 and again at 8 p.m. on June 15. Both matches will be played at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island.

These will be the first official matches for South Korea's under-23 Olympic team since November last year, when they faced Egypt and Brazil in a friendly tournament in Egypt.

Head coach Kim Hak-bum will announce his roster next Monday and open training camp in Seogwipo on May 31, the KFA added. These matches will likely be the final chances for players to make an impression on Kim before the coach sets his 18-man roster.

The Olympic men's football tournament is open to players under age 23, but teams are each allowed to select up to three players over that age limit.

South Korea won the Asian qualifying tournament in January last year. They have been paired with New Zealand, Honduras and Romania at the Olympics. South Korea's best Olympic performance to date is the bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.

Ghana just missed out on qualifying out of Africa, finishing fourth behind Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa at the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The KFA said Ghana will visit Japan for a tuneup match before arriving in South Korea, and their players, coaches and staff will undergo COVID-19 testing immediately upon arrival. Strict health and safety protocols will be in place during their stay. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114