Moon visits U.S. military cemetery in show of commitment to stronger alliance

President Moon Jae-in lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia, south of Washington, on Thursday. (Joint Press Corps)



WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- Souta Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, kicking off his official schedule in the United States.



Moon laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the cemetery in northern Virginia, just south of the U.S. capital. The monument is dedicated to fallen American service members whose remains have not been identified, including many killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.



The president paid his respects to all soldiers who dedicated themselves to the protection of freedom and peace in foreign countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



He then donated a plaque, reading “In Memory of the Unknown Soldiers and their Noble Sacrifices,” to the Memorial Display Room, it said.



Speaking with U.S. officials who attended the event, Moon reaffirmed his commitment to developing the Seoul-Washington alliance in a “stronger and more comprehensive” way, together with President Joe Biden, Cheong Wa Dae added.



Moon and Biden are scheduled to hold summit talks at the White House on Friday.



It was Moon‘s first visit to the cemetery, which the U.S. calls the country’s “most hollowed ground,” although he made three previous trips to Washington, D.C. since taking office in May 2017.



Later in the day, he plans to visit Capitol Hill to meet with Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and other leaders of the chamber.



He is expected to request congressional support for the Korea peace process and Seoul‘s bid to emerge as a global vaccine production hub. (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)