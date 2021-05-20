[Photo News] Koreans go out and enjoy the outdoors

As summer approaches, more people are turning to outdoor activities to fully enjoy the warm weather. A beach in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, is full of tourists enjoying a recent day off.
Public parks are also packed with those looking for some outside time. Some spend their day with family and friends, while others take a relaxing yoga class.
Water activities are also gaining popularity as the weather warms up. From canoes to sky bridges, people are taking time to enjoy some clear blue water.
(Photos: Yonhap)
By Gha Heesun (lizka98@herladcorp.com
)