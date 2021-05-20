 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Koreans go out and enjoy the outdoors

By Gha Hee sun
Published : May 22, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : May 22, 2021 - 16:00
As summer approaches, more people are turning to outdoor activities to fully enjoy the warm weather. A beach in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, is full of tourists enjoying a recent day off. 

Public parks are also packed with those looking for some outside time. Some spend their day with family and friends, while others take a relaxing yoga class.

Water activities are also gaining popularity as the weather warms up. From canoes to sky bridges, people are taking time to enjoy some clear blue water.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Gha Heesun (lizka98@herladcorp.com)
