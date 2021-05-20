 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reiterates concerns over Israeli-Palestinian conflict, backs mediation efforts

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2021 - 17:42       Updated : May 20, 2021 - 17:42
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
South Korea reiterated concerns Thursday over the worsening humanitarian crisis from the fighting between Israel and the Hamas militant group, backing international efforts to broker a ceasefire.

Since May 10, Israel and Hamas militants have launched deadly rocket attacks against each other. The United States, the United Nations and others have beefed up mediation efforts to stop the conflict from escalating into a full-blown war.

"Our government again expresses deep concerns over the rapidly worsening humanitarian situation," Choi Young-sam, the foreign ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.

"We also call for immediate de-escalation and a cessation of the fighting, and actively support mediation endeavors by the international community, including the US, Qatar, Egypt and UN," he added.

Currently, some 20 South Koreans live in the conflict-laden West Bank and Gaza Strip. None of them were affected by the latest conflict, a ministry official said. (Yonhap)
