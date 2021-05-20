S. Korea to hold climate change sessions in run-up to P4G summit

Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae speaks during a seminar on cliamte responses in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will hold a series of climate change forums next week in the run-up to a global summit on climate change and sustainable development set for late this month, its preparatory committee said Thursday.



A total of 10 sessions will take place during the "Green Future Week" from Monday to Saturday to enhance the international community's awareness and resolve to fight climate change ahead of the virtual Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit slated for May 30-31, according to the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit Preparatory Committee.



These sessions will cover various themes, such as carbon neutrality, green technology, biodiversity and civil society. In the opening session set for Monday, National Assembly Speaker Rep. Park Byeong-seug will deliver a congratulatory speech, while Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae will make opening remarks.



On May 31, the second and last day of the two-day P4G summit, an additional five thematic sessions are set to take place with an aim to stimulate discussions on the summit agenda of "Inclusive Green Recovery toward Carbon Neutrality."



All the sessions are to be streamed through the summit's online platform or its YouTube channel. (Yonhap)