 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Hyundai, Kia see EU sales boom in April

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : May 20, 2021 - 14:26       Updated : May 20, 2021 - 14:33



Hyundai Motor and Kia, which together form the world’s fifth-largest carmaker in sales, saw their sales in Europe more than quadruple from a year earlier, reflecting a bounce back from the low-base effect from the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Thursday.

The two automobile affiliates of South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate Hyundai Motor Group, sold a combined 78,495 units in the European market in April, up 317.3 percent from the same period last year, officials said, citing figures compiled by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Of the two, it was Kia which displayed steeper growth, expanding its sales volume by 338.2 percent on-year to 42,408 units, while Hyundai Motor logged a 295.3 percent growth to 36,087 units sold during the same period.

Throughout the given period, the European car market grew 255.9 percent on-year. Both Hyundai and Kia saw their EU market share rise slightly -- 0.3 percentage point and 0.8 percentage point, respectively.

Among Hyundai Motor’s models, sport utility vehicle Tucson topped the list, with 12,357 units sold in April, followed by Kona and i20. For Kia, the bestselling model was its hatchback Ceed, followed by SUV models Sportage and Niro.

In the eco-friendly hybrid and all-electric group, Niro was the most popular, with 3,641 orders for the hybrid version and 3,368 for the all-electric version.

As of end-April, the two carmakers saw their accumulated sales in Europe rise 24.9 percent on-year, largely on the back of the car market boom in the region, officials added.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114