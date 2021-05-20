 Back To Top
Business

Beam Mobility expands e-scooter sharing service in Korea

By Korea Herald
Published : May 20, 2021 - 17:11       Updated : May 20, 2021 - 17:11
This map shows the four new locations where Beam Mobility's e-scooter sharing service is being launched. (Beam Mobility)
Vivid purple e-scooters from Beam Mobility can be found on the roads at four new locations in South Korea, as the firm announced expansion of its service area here.

According to the Singapore-based micromobility startup, Beam Saturn+, a state-of-the-art model equipped with a cellphone dock and a cup holder will be rolled out at the four new locations -- Seoul’s Nowon District, Seongnam’s Bundang District, Goyang City and Gwangju City.

With an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, the model features up-to-date technologies such as automatic collision & accident detection and three-brake system, while dual suspension assures safety of the vehicle.

Since its launch in July 2019, Beam Mobility has expanded its presence in the Korean market by entering into major locations including Seoul, Daegu, Incheon and Hanam. In the first quarter of this year, the operator has successfully expanded to the Southern Gyeongsang Province and Chungcheong Province including Busan, Gyeongju, Ulsan, Cheonan, Cheongju and Daejeon.

“With the new service expansion, Beam Mobility will take the responsibility and endeavor to establish eco-friendly transportation infrastructure and safe-driving culture in our new locations,” said Kang Hee-su, general manager of Beam Mobility Korea.

“We will dedicate ourselves to communicate with the local governments to provide our last-mile service to more users, while expanding customer service and support from Kakao Talk chatbot implemented in March for better customer satisfaction and swiftness.”

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
