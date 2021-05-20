[Weekender] Tired of green-bottle rotgut, drinkers turn to traditional soju

Four of the most well-known distilled soju products are displayed. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)

Drinking in South Korea almost invariably involves soju. The ubiquitous green bottle filled with watered-down alcohol has been, and is, at center stage of Seoul’s drinking scene.



The soju most people usually think of -- a mixture of water, alcohol and sweeteners -- is very much an integral part of Korea’s social fabric, and accounts for close to 40 percent of all alcohol consumed in Korea.



But while it may be an iconic feature of Korean drinking, many say its taste doesn’t live up to its name value.



“To me, soju is like watered-down vodka, but it has that weird, disgusting aftertaste,” said Kim Jung-tae, a 31-year-old salesperson based in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, whose job often consists of drinking with clients after regular work hours.



“I only drink soju because others do, and I would not order this stuff on my own. There are many, many other options I can take to not risk throwing up from disgust.”



Responding to the demands of people like Kim, an increasing number of distilleries and businesses are presenting the traditional, original type of soju.



The traditional distilled spirit goes back as far as the Goryeo Kingdom in the 13th-century. It is made by distilling alcohol from fermented grains, including rice, sweet potato or tapioca, and many producers today have put their own spin on it by adding ingredients for better taste or scent.



“More and more people are looking to actually enjoy alcohol rather than using it as a means to get wasted, and traditional Korean liquor, including distilled soju, is what they opt for,” said Myung Wook, a traditional Korean liquor expert and a visiting professor at Sookmyung Women’s University, adding that demand for traditional liquor has been on the rise.



The traditional soju is often pricier than the one as we know of but is presented with an array of different scents and tastes not found in its more ubiquitous cousin. And that is why soju aficionados and a growing number of consumers looking to appreciate alcohol are opting to spend more for quality.



Regular diluted soju is priced at around $2 a bottle, but the price tag for a bottle of the distilled spirit can go up as high as hundreds of dollars.



“People buying distilled soju are not looking to finish a bottle in one sitting,” according to Myung. “They are rather looking to stock it on the shelf and enjoy a shot or two every now and then, on the rocks, straight or cocktail, however the way it is.”





Traditional Korean liquor products are displayed for sale inside the Lotte Department Store in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Ko Jun-tae/The Korea Herald)