[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Fast & Furious 9

(US)

Opened May 19

Action

Directed by Justin Lin



Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) finds out that his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin, is working with Cipher (Charlize Theron) to put the world in danger. To prevent this, Dominic gathers his family once again to create an amazing plan for a counter-attack.









The Courier

(US)

Opened April 28

Thriller

Directed by Dominic Cooke



In 1960, Soviet agent Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) has a letter containing important information that can prevent nuclear war and hopes to send it to the CIA. To receive this letter, the CIA and Britain’s M16 cooperate and send British salesman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) to the Soviet Union as their spy.









Rain and Your Story

(Korea)

Opened April 28

Romance

Directed by Jo Jin-mo



In 2003, Young-ho (Kang Ha-neul) is studying for his third Suneung -- the annual college aptitude test -- in Seoul, and suddenly decides to write a letter to his elementary schoolmate So-yeon in Busan. But So-yeon is sick and cannot read the letter, so her younger sister So-hee (Chun Woo-hee) reads it and starts writing back.









Recalled

(Korea)

Opened April 21

Thriller

Directed by Seo You-min



Soo-jin (Seo Yea-ji) wakes up after an accident with partial amnesia. Fortunately, her husband, Ji-hoon (Kim Kang-woo), is there to take care of her. After returning home, Soo-jin realizes that she now has a special power to see into the future and foresee moments when others are about to face danger.



