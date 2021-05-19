[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul launches package for family gatherings



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers a special promotion for family gatherings.



For a special get-together, especially ahead of a wedding, guests can enjoy a small or medium-scale Korean or Western-style course meal at Gallery 7.

The traditional Korean meal is paired with traditional liquors, while the Western meal is served with wine. The family package is designed for eight guests and costs 1,385,000 won for the Korean meal and 1,425,000 won for the Western meal.



For inquiries, call the event reservation department at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6108.





Park Hyatt Busan offers premium ice dessert



Park Hyatt Busan presents its premium ice dessert, bingsu, for the summer season at Lounge. The dessert comes in three varieties -- watermelon bingsu, mango bingsu and red bingsu.



The bestselling watermelon bingsu features ice milk, fresh watermelon and sweet cotton candy. The red bingsu is a traditional red bean bingsu -- widely enjoyed in Korea -- in which sweet red beans and rice cakes are served on top of ice milk. The prices start at 40,000 won.



For more information, call Lounge at (051) 990-1300.





Wine nights at Walkerhill’s Pizza Hill



Pizza Hill is holding wine nights every Thursday until Sept.16.



Wine nights start at 7 p.m. at the outdoor Pizza Hill terrace at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul. The promotion includes unlimited quantities of seven types of Spanish tapas and four kinds of wine. The package costs 99,000 won per person.



Designed by the late Kim Swoo-geun, Pizza Hill is well known for its unique design. For reservations, call Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 450-4699.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents two seasonal meals



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul has launched two seasonal promotions -- Special Memories at the Margaux and Outdoor Moments at MOBO Bar.



Special Memories, a package for four people priced at 400,000 won, offers a set menu created by JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s culinary team throughout May. MOBO Bar presents Outdoor Moments, a promotion pairing light barbecue bites with cool beverages in the bar’s seventh-floor outdoor garden until July 18. The barbecue includes grilled bacon, grilled beef skewers with grilled vegetables and rich grilled Iberico pork neck. Prices range from 62,000 won to 112,000 won.



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s seventh-floor outdoor garden is filled with grass, herbs and trees. For more information, call JW Marriott Hotel Seoul at (02) 6282-6267.





Ananti Hilton Busan opens Infinity Pool



Ananti Hilton Busan’s Infinity Pool, with its panoramic view of the ocean, is now open and features a special promotion.



Diners who choose the hotel’s weekday lunch buffet and pay the regular price can use the Infinity Pool. Next to the outdoor pool are a kids’ pool, an open-air bath and an indoor pool.



The promotion, which is offered through June 30, is limited to four people at a time. Reservations can be made by phone or on Naver.



For more information, call Ananti Hilton Busan at (051) 509-1361/2.

