Renovated Haeoreum Theater set for new era

Newly renovated Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul. (NToK)



After a four-year renovation, the Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea is ready to welcome audiences back to its seats.



The first complete overhaul of the theater since its opening in 1973 cost 65.8 billion won ($58.3 million). The theater‘s 2004 renovation was limited to the lobby and theater seats.



“The theater was outdated and the stage needed to be modernized,“ NToK CEO Kim Cheol-ho said during a press tour of the theater on Tuesday. “There were three goals to the renovation: creating a comfortable environment for the theatergoers, modernizing the stage and ensuring the long-term safety of the facilities.”



Following the renovation which began in October 2017, Haeoreum Grand Theater has taken on the structure of an opera theater. The number of seats are down to 1,221 from the previous 1,563.



The stage has become smaller, too. It now measures 12.6 meters and can be extended to 17 meters.



“Previously, the stage was very wide, with a width of 22.4 meters. It was difficult to concentrate on the stage from the seats,” Kim Ho-sung, who is in charge of managing the facility said. “The stage is now smaller, and we have raised the tilt angle for the seats, enabling theatergoers to better concentrate on the performances.”





Organizers showcase newly installed stage features at Haeoreum Grand Theater. (Yonhap)

NToK CEO Kim Cheol-ho speaks during a press event held Tuesday at the theater. (Yonhap)