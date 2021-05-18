 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Military brings construction materials, daily necessaries onto THAAD base

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2021 - 15:21       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 15:21
A water truck moves on a road leading to the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Tuesday, after police dispersed demonstrators opposing the delivery of daily necessities for troops at the missile defense system's base. (Yonhap)
A water truck moves on a road leading to the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Tuesday, after police dispersed demonstrators opposing the delivery of daily necessities for troops at the missile defense system's base. (Yonhap)
Construction materials and daily necessaries were brought onto the US THAAD missile defense base in South Korea on Tuesday to improve living conditions for service members, the defense ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the military moved construction equipment and materials, as well as daily necessaries for service members, such as water onto the US Forces Korea (USFK) base in the central town of Seongju, which hosts the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

Residents opposed to the THAAD base clashed with police as they tried to block the shipment.

"Work to improve facilities at the base is under way, which is meant to protect the basic human rights of the Korean and American service members who have been suffering from poor living conditions. It was the minimum required step," ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said.

The ground transport was inevitable as those items are too heavy to be airlifted, Boo said, stressing that no weapons or other items to upgrade or strengthen the unit are included.

Since the establishment of the base in 2017, hundreds of US and South Korean service members have used shipping containers and an old golf clubhouse there, and Seoul and Washington pledged joint efforts to better the living conditions.

As an integral part of the US-led missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude in their terminal phase, using a hit-to-kill method.

South Korea and the US said the system aims to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114