Anti-corruption agency raids Seoul education office over power abuse case

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Tuesday raided the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education over alleged hiring irregularities of five teachers in connection with an ongoing probe against the city’s education chief.
Seoul education superintendent Cho Hee-yeon is accused of abusing his power to press for a special employment of five teachers who were fired after being convicted of violating the Public Official Election Act.
The CIO officials went up to the 9th floor of the building in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, where Cho’s office is located, to carry out search and seizure operations on Tuesday morning. The officials remained silent when asked by The Korea Herald on why the watchdog agency picked Cho’s case as its first official probe.
The CIO’s first pick has stirred up controversy and drawn mixed reactions from politicians, civic groups and teachers.
Gyeonggi Province Mayor Lee Jae-myung said it left people flummoxed as to why Cho’s case was a priority at a time when suspicion over corruption among prosecutors has been growing.
Former Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon echoed the mayor’s sentiments, saying that it “goes against the public’s expectations to thoroughly investigate corruption of high-ranking officials without sanctuary.”
According to a nationwide poll by local broadcaster TBS and the Korea Society Opinion Institute on Monday, 46.2 percent of the respondents said it was not appropriate for the CIO to select Cho as the agency’s first case. About 25 percent said they think it was a proper decision.
The Korean Teachers and Education Workers’ Union went even further to denounce the CIO’s selection, calling it “ridiculous.” It added that the CIO had gone against people’s wishes for the watchdog to defeat judicial corruption and keep authorities in check.
Others supported the CIO’s decision.
Six civic groups including Freedom Union released a joint statement last week, saying, “Cho Hee-yeon has the power equivalent to Seoul mayor and it is fair for the CIO to probe (into his case). The CIO has a golden opportunity to stand as an institution trusted by the people by spotlessly carrying out its first investigation.”
The Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations too, called for a quick and thorough investigation into the allegations.
“It is regrettable that the head of Seoul’s education who should be cleaner and fairer than anyone else, was the first to be investigated by the CIO,” the KFTA said.
As Tuesday’s raid went underway, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said in a statement that it will actively cooperate with the agency’s investigation and it believes the CIO will make judgements based on the law without being swayed by politics.
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea first reported Cho’s allegations of power abuse on April 23. The BAI filed a complaint to the police to investigate the Seoul education chief for violating the law on public officials. Upon the request from the CIO, the police transferred the case to the anti-corruption agency.
Four of the five teachers, who were allegedly hired under Cho’s direction, were fined for raising illegal funds during the 2008 election for Seoul’s education chief. The other was convicted for spreading false information about a candidate in the presidential election in 2002.
Cho has denied any wrongdoing, saying he thinks the CIO will make a “balanced decision” and that he would state his case regarding the special employment.
The CIO cannot file charges against Cho as its authority to indict a high-ranking public official is restricted to certain positions such as judges and prosecutors. It can investigate presidents, lawmakers, mayors and superintendents, but the power to indict them still belongs to the prosecution.
The CIO was launched in January to uproot corruption among high-ranking officials.
