 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Bithumb Korea’s net profit soars 876% in Q1

By Park Ga-young
Published : May 18, 2021 - 17:43       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 18:41
Bithumb Holdings, the operator of cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, saw a surge in sales and net profit in the first quarter of 2021, its largest shareholder’s financial results showed on Tuesday.

According to Vidente’s regulatory filings, Bithumb logged 250.2 billion won ($220 million) in sales in the first quarter this year, jumping 458 percent from the same period last year. Its net profit soared 876 percent to 222.5 billion won in net profit during the same period.

The company’s growth was backed by a surge in cryptocurrency interest and transactions which at some point exceeded the total transaction volume of two local stock markets. 



Source: Vdente‘s Q1 financial report Graph: Park Ga-young
Source: Vdente‘s Q1 financial report Graph: Park Ga-young


Vidente, a Kosdaq-listed broadcast monitor maker, owns 10.25 percent of Bithumb Korea and 34.22 percent in Bithumb Holdings, which controls Bithumb Korea with a 76 percent stake.

During the same period, Dunamu, the operator of the country’s largest crypto exchange by transaction volume, earned 472.1 billion won on the sales of 590 billion won, according to a report from Yuanta Securities last month. 

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)   

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114