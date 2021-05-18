 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

S-Oil wins world’s first ISO compliance management system certification

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 18, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 16:31
S-Oil Legal & Compliance Head and Senior Vice President Park Sung-woo (left) is awarded ISO 37301 compliance management system certification from the Korea Management Registrar President Hwang Eun-ju at S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)
S-Oil Legal & Compliance Head and Senior Vice President Park Sung-woo (left) is awarded ISO 37301 compliance management system certification from the Korea Management Registrar President Hwang Eun-ju at S-Oil headquarters in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)


S-Oil said Tuesday that it received the world‘s first compliance management system certification from the International Organization for Standardization.

The ISO 37301 is an international standard for compliance management officially adopted by the international rule-setting body last month. The new standard combines ISO standards with international agencies’ guidelines, including those from the International Chamber of Commerce, the OECD’s best practice guidelines for ethics and compliance and the UN Convention against Corruption.

“There were those who received the ISO 37301 certification at the draft stage, but S-Oil is the first to win the certification after the official issuance of the standard,” a company official said.

Since 2013, S-Oil has operated its own compliance management system and designated a compliance officer, putting “integrity” as its core philosophy.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114