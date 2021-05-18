 Back To Top
Business

Samsung unveils 3 new power management ICs for DDR5 DRAM modules

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2021 - 11:25       Updated : May 18, 2021 - 11:25
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's new power management integrated circuits for DDR5 DRAM modules. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled new power-controlling chips that minimize overall power consumption while boosting performance of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).

The world's largest memory chip producer said its three power management integrated circuit (PMIC) products -- S2FPD01, S2FPD02, and S2FPC01 -- are available for DDR5 DRAM modules.

A PMIC is an integrated circuit that receives the main power input and distributes the power to each electronics part with efficiency and stability.

Unlike previous-generation DDR4 DRAM, DDR5 DRAM adopts PMIC on the same module, which allows stable and quick power supply.

Samsung said it applied asynchronous based dual phase buck control scheme technology to detect voltage changes in real time. Such a solution also minimizes use of multilayer ceramic capacitors, giving more design options for DRAM module makers.

The South Korean tech titan said S2FPD01 and S2FPD02 are enterprise-use PMICs for data centers made with the 130-nanometer process, while S2FPC01 is a client-use PMIC for personal computers with 90-nanometer node.

Samsung first entered the PMIC business in 2010 and has been producing PMICs for various gadgets, including smartphones, computers, gaming consoles and wireless earphones. (Yonhap)



