Coupang launches “Global Shopping Day,” offers up to 40% discount

(Coupang)
Coupang, South Korea’s e-commerce giant, is offering discounts of up to 40 percent on overseas direct purchases and Coupang direct import items for three days through through Wednesday, as part of its “Global Shopping Day.”
Items are organized by theme for the three-day event to help customers shop with more ease and convenience.
Under the theme “Get ready for summer now,” customers can shop for home gym equipment and dietary supplements such as protein supplements. A global selection of small home appliances, snacks, drinks and other items for a photogenic picnic are available under the “fashionable picnic” theme.
The latest promotion offers up to a 40 percent discount on digital appliances such as TVs and exclusively launches directly imported mattresses and mattress toppers from Grandrest at special promotional prices.
During the promotion period, shoppers will receive coupons worth up to 10,000 won ($8.80) upon a “Rocket Jikgu” purchase of at least 75,000 won and Wow subscribers will enjoy free shipping even for ordering a single item. On average, Rocket Jikgu orders arrive in just three to four days. To reach islands and mountainous areas, they take about seven to 10 days.
By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)