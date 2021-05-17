 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Coupang launches “Global Shopping Day,” offers up to 40% discount

By Lee Sun-young
Published : May 17, 2021 - 19:15       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 19:15


(Coupang)
(Coupang)

Coupang, South Korea’s e-commerce giant, is offering discounts of up to 40 percent on overseas direct purchases and Coupang direct import items for three days through through Wednesday, as part of its “Global Shopping Day.”

Items are organized by theme for the three-day event to help customers shop with more ease and convenience.

Under the theme “Get ready for summer now,” customers can shop for home gym equipment and dietary supplements such as protein supplements. A global selection of small home appliances, snacks, drinks and other items for a photogenic picnic are available under the “fashionable picnic” theme.

The latest promotion offers up to a 40 percent discount on digital appliances such as TVs and exclusively launches directly imported mattresses and mattress toppers from Grandrest at special promotional prices.

During the promotion period, shoppers will receive coupons worth up to 10,000 won ($8.80) upon a “Rocket Jikgu” purchase of at least 75,000 won and Wow subscribers will enjoy free shipping even for ordering a single item. On average, Rocket Jikgu orders arrive in just three to four days. To reach islands and mountainous areas, they take about seven to 10 days.

By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114