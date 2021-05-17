 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Refuge applicant wins case against Justice Ministry

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : May 17, 2021 - 14:44       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 15:15
A refugee status seeker from an African nation won his case against the Ministry of Justice on Monday. (Yonhap)
A refugee status seeker from an African nation won his case against the Ministry of Justice on Monday. (Yonhap)


A refugee status seeker from an African nation won his case against the Ministry of Justice on Monday, after the court confirmed that it was illegal for the government to refuse to accept refugee applications.

Korea Immigration Service under the Ministry of Justice did not dispute the ruling after losing the suit filed by a migrant from Africa. The Justice Ministry does not release personal information, including nationality, of those seeking refugee status.

Earlier in February, the foreign national applied for refugee status, saying he came to Korea because he was politically persecuted in his country.

The foreigner left his home country when his acquaintance and family were killed due to political persecution. He got off at Incheon International Airport last year after boarding a plane via Korea.

But the authorities refused to receive his application, saying he cannot apply for a refugee because his ticket destination was not Korea.

Since then, he had slept on the sofas in front of Gate 43 in Incheon International Airport Terminal 1. He received food, living expenses and medical supplies through fundraising from pro-bono lawyers and citizens. He once collapsed at the airport due to chronic disease.

The migrant filed a lawsuit to overturn the Korea Immigration Service’s position and, in preparation for defeat, he also included a preliminary claim to confirm that it was illegal not to accept refugee applications.

On April 21, the Seoul High Court ruled that it was illegal not to even file refugee applications. The ruling has been confirmed as the immigration office has not filed an appeal for 14 days since receiving the ruling last month.

In addition to the administrative litigation, the foreigner filed a separate lawsuit to allow him to leave the transfer zone and also won the case. The court ruled that it is recognized that he has not received the minimum treatment to protect human dignity, such as privacy, food and medical services. He is now said to be living in accommodation provided by a civic group.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114