Refuge applicant wins case against Justice Ministry

A refugee status seeker from an African nation won his case against the Ministry of Justice on Monday, after the court confirmed that it was illegal for the government to refuse to accept refugee applications.



Korea Immigration Service under the Ministry of Justice did not dispute the ruling after losing the suit filed by a migrant from Africa. The Justice Ministry does not release personal information, including nationality, of those seeking refugee status.



Earlier in February, the foreign national applied for refugee status, saying he came to Korea because he was politically persecuted in his country.



The foreigner left his home country when his acquaintance and family were killed due to political persecution. He got off at Incheon International Airport last year after boarding a plane via Korea.



But the authorities refused to receive his application, saying he cannot apply for a refugee because his ticket destination was not Korea.



Since then, he had slept on the sofas in front of Gate 43 in Incheon International Airport Terminal 1. He received food, living expenses and medical supplies through fundraising from pro-bono lawyers and citizens. He once collapsed at the airport due to chronic disease.



The migrant filed a lawsuit to overturn the Korea Immigration Service’s position and, in preparation for defeat, he also included a preliminary claim to confirm that it was illegal not to accept refugee applications.



On April 21, the Seoul High Court ruled that it was illegal not to even file refugee applications. The ruling has been confirmed as the immigration office has not filed an appeal for 14 days since receiving the ruling last month.



In addition to the administrative litigation, the foreigner filed a separate lawsuit to allow him to leave the transfer zone and also won the case. The court ruled that it is recognized that he has not received the minimum treatment to protect human dignity, such as privacy, food and medical services. He is now said to be living in accommodation provided by a civic group.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)