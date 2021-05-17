 Back To Top
Business

Fashion brand Juun.J unveils uniform for Hybe’s museum staff

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : May 17, 2021 - 15:27       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 15:27
Hybe Insight‘s staff uniform designed by Junn.J (Samsung C&T Corp.)
South Korean fashion brand Junn.J has revealed the uniform for staff at entertainment giant Hybe’s new museum.

The ensemble consisting of a white T-shirt and a black wide sleeve top and a pair of black cargo jogger pants will be worn by staff at Hybe Insight, which opened last week on the two basement floors of Hybe’s new headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul.

The design took on board Hybe Insight’s image, a venue where music can be experienced in various ways and Junn. J’s own silhouette and colors were adopted to come up with a “modern and refined” design that speaks to younger generations, the fashion brand explained.

Hybe Insight staff will greet visitors as “stylish and trendy friends,” helping deliver a unique “moment of truth” experience -- a marketing term that refers to the moment when a customer forms an impression about a brand after interacting with them.

“It is a great opportunity for two global brands to join hands and convey music and fashion together to customers around the world,” said Creative Director Jung Wook-jun.

“I hope it becomes a creative place where visitors can draw inspiration and find things relatable.”

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
