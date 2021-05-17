 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Social Media Snapshots

By Korea Herald
Published : May 17, 2021 - 10:49       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 10:49
(CICI)
(CICI)
Participants of “Self-PR Era, SNS Marketing: Taking pictures with smartphones,” a lecture led by keith Studio CEO Keith Park, pose for a photo at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Tuesday. 

New Zealand Ambassador Philip Turner, spouse of New Zealand Ambassador Hiroshi Ikeda, Mexican Ambassador Bruno Figueroa, spouse of Mexican Ambassador Veronica Gonzalez Laport, InterContinental Seoul Parnas Hotel General Manager Brian Harris, Ewha Womans University Professor Sohn Jie-ae, President of Cs Didier Beltoise and CICI President Choi Jung-wha were among those who took part in the program organized by Corea Image Communication Institute. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
