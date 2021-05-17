 Back To Top
Business

LG introduces wireless charging solutions for electric scooters

By Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2021 - 10:10       Updated : May 17, 2021 - 10:10
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Monday, shows Kickgoing's electric scooter and its parking station with LG's wirless charging solutions. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Monday, shows Kickgoing's electric scooter and its parking station with LG's wirless charging solutions. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Monday introduced wireless charging solutions for electric scooters as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the mobility sector.

LG said it has established electric scooter wireless charging stations in Bucheon, west of Seoul, in partnership with local electric scooter sharing services provider Kickgoing.

The two will verify usability and safety of electric scooter wireless charging solutions for the next six months before they expand to cover Seoul and other regions.

LG said 20 wireless charging "kickspots" are currently available in five parking zones in Bucheon, and they are installed with wireless charging receiver pads.

The two companies expect the latest solutions to beef up efficiency in electric scooter sharing services and bring more users. They plan to offer price discounts for users who return their scooters to wireless charging stations.

LG, a board member of Wireless Power Consortium, a multinational alliance in wireless power transfer technology, said it also eyes to create further synergy with Kickgoing in regard to the personal mobility business.

Kickgoing, operated by local startup Olulo, started electric scooter sharing services in September 2018 and has secured 1.2 million subscribers here. (Yonhap)
