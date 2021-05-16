 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
World

Singapore plans to vaccinate children under 16, minister says

By Bloomberg
Published : May 16, 2021 - 21:44       Updated : May 16, 2021 - 21:44

People look at the menu displayed outside a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on Saturday, ahead of tightening restrictions over concerns in a rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases.(AFP)
People look at the menu displayed outside a restaurant in a shopping mall in Singapore on Saturday, ahead of tightening restrictions over concerns in a rise in Covid-19 coronavirus cases.(AFP)

Singapore plans to vaccinate children under 16 years old after a recent rise of Covid-19 infections among students in the island state, according to Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

The ministries of education and health are working out plans for the “vaccination of our students,” Chan wrote on his Facebook page. “Once the approval for use is granted, we will roll out vaccinations to those below 16.”

The ministry ordered home learning for seven primary schools for the rest of their academic term. At least 10 children tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, all linked to learning centers.

The Southeast Asian nation Sunday returns to a month of the lockdown-like conditions it last imposed a year ago. The government banned dining-in and limited gatherings to two people because of a rise in the number of untraceable virus infections. Singapore had been one of the world’s success stories in containing Covid.

‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming Virus (3) U.S. health regulators have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, opening the way for other nations to inoculate younger people. The Pfizer-BioNTech is among the vaccines approved by the Singaporean government. (Bloomberg)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114