Singapore plans to vaccinate children under 16, minister says

Singapore plans to vaccinate children under 16 years old after a recent rise of Covid-19 infections among students in the island state, according to Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.The ministries of education and health are working out plans for the “vaccination of our students,” Chan wrote on his Facebook page. “Once the approval for use is granted, we will roll out vaccinations to those below 16.”The ministry ordered home learning for seven primary schools for the rest of their academic term. At least 10 children tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, all linked to learning centers.The Southeast Asian nation Sunday returns to a month of the lockdown-like conditions it last imposed a year ago. The government banned dining-in and limited gatherings to two people because of a rise in the number of untraceable virus infections. Singapore had been one of the world’s success stories in containing Covid.‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming Virus (3) U.S. health regulators have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, opening the way for other nations to inoculate younger people. The Pfizer-BioNTech is among the vaccines approved by the Singaporean government. (Bloomberg)