 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Korea Investment, Hana Financial, SK Securities to vitalize emission trading market

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 16, 2021 - 14:04       Updated : May 16, 2021 - 14:05
A view of smokestacks generating steam (123rf)
A view of smokestacks generating steam (123rf)
Three South Korean brokerage houses -- Korea Investment & Securities, Hana Financial Investment and SK Securities -- are expected to increase liquidity in the emission trading market by joining as market makers, bourse operator Korea Exchange said Sunday.

Beginning from Monday, the local investment firms are required to submit bids on emission related stocks that have a price difference between buy and sell worth less than 500 won ($0.44) for at least 30 minutes during every trading session. The total bids have to be more than 3,000 metric tons, the KRX said.

The bourse operator has been the only institution in the country operating the emission trading market since 2015. State-run banks -- Korea Development Bank and Industrial Bank of Korea -- joined the market as market makers in June last year.

“The new addition of brokerages to the market is anticipated to provide abundant liquidity and form carbon at reasonable prices to contribute to the government’s policy on cut greenhouse gas emissions,” a KRX official said. 

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114