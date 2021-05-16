 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Japan beauty firm DHC under fire again after CEO’s discriminatory comments

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : May 16, 2021 - 15:17       Updated : May 16, 2021 - 15:39
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Japanese beauty firm DHC has come under fire once again after its chairman used discriminatory language targeting ethnic Koreans in a recent column on its official website.

CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida claimed the company’s request to place an advertisement in newspapers and air a TV commercial has been rejected by multiple media outlets in Japan. The proposed ad featured names of ethnic Korean celebrities who “deserve to be despised for the benefit of Japan,” according to the post.

“Yoshiaki Yoshida is racist? (It’s) an all-out attack from the ethnically Korean, anti-Japanese media,” the CEO wrote.

He also accused broadcaster NHK and newspaper Asahi Shimbun of “surprisingly” having many staffers who are ethnically Korean. The two local media outlets have covered the controversy surrounding his remarks in the past.

Yoshida also went on to describe the appearance of ethnic Koreans in the post, in which he said “small eyes,” “high cheekbones” and a “flat back of the head” are features to look out for when it comes to spotting them.

In an attempt to play down accusations of racism toward Koreans, he also added he once dated an ”official Miss Korea contestant“ a long time ago.

His remarks come as the beauty firm, famous for its oil cleanser, has faced criticisms in recent months over publishing the series of racially-charged columns, which remain available on the company’s official website.

In November last year, he used the word “chon” -- a racial slur for Koreans in Japan -- in a column criticizing the company’s rival Suntory and accused the firm of starring too many Korean Japanese models.

The comment prompted protests on the street in Tokyo and backlash online with the hashtag #BoycottDHC. Retailers carrying DHC products also faced criticism for their association with the beauty firm.

“By selling DHC products, they are supporting the business of an openly racist company,” Tommy Hasegawa, the leader of a student-led anti-discrimination group Moving Beyond Hate, told The Korea Herald at the time.

Amid backlash, some local governments in Japan including Nankoku City in Kochi Prefecture have decided to either cut ties or are reviewing its relationship with the company, according to BuzzFeed Japan News.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114