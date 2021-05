Gmarket kicks off ‘Mega G Festival’ for foreign shoppers

Gmarket is holding its Mega G Festival, an online shopping event targeted at foreign shoppers at home and abroad until next Tuesday, offering discounts for a wide range of items including K-pop albums, K-beauty and Korean food products.The event kicked off on the Gmarket Global Shop in conjunction with eBay Korea’s Big Smile Day, a shopping event organized by operators of multiple e-commerce platforms including Gmarket, Auction and G9. The event saw some 2.87 million items sold on its opening day, according to the company.The online retailer attributed three factors to Mega G Festival’s popularity and success: “Fast delivery which takes up to three days within the country,” “acceptance of international credit cards” and “social media marketing efforts.”First launched in 2006, Gmarket Global Shop offers a full English-language service. In 2013, the company also launched a Chinese-language website to expand its reach.Up to 70 percent discounts are being offered on items ranging from fashion, beauty, K-pop, food and household goods from various brands such as Tonymoly, Innisfree and Clio.Latest albums and merchandise from K-pop idol groups are among the most popular items in the US and Russia, according to eBay Korea, while K-beauty and K-fashion products have been well-received in Hong Kong. Children’s items are bestsellers in Taiwan, the company added.By Yim Hyun-su ( hyunsu@heraldcorp.com