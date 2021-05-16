 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Gmarket kicks off ‘Mega G Festival’ for foreign shoppers

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : May 16, 2021 - 15:16       Updated : May 16, 2021 - 15:16
(eBay Korea)
(eBay Korea)
Gmarket is holding its Mega G Festival, an online shopping event targeted at foreign shoppers at home and abroad until next Tuesday, offering discounts for a wide range of items including K-pop albums, K-beauty and Korean food products.

The event kicked off on the Gmarket Global Shop in conjunction with eBay Korea’s Big Smile Day, a shopping event organized by operators of multiple e-commerce platforms including Gmarket, Auction and G9. The event saw some 2.87 million items sold on its opening day, according to the company.

The online retailer attributed three factors to Mega G Festival’s popularity and success: “Fast delivery which takes up to three days within the country,” “acceptance of international credit cards” and “social media marketing efforts.”

First launched in 2006, Gmarket Global Shop offers a full English-language service. In 2013, the company also launched a Chinese-language website to expand its reach.

Up to 70 percent discounts are being offered on items ranging from fashion, beauty, K-pop, food and household goods from various brands such as Tonymoly, Innisfree and Clio.

Latest albums and merchandise from K-pop idol groups are among the most popular items in the US and Russia, according to eBay Korea, while K-beauty and K-fashion products have been well-received in Hong Kong. Children’s items are bestsellers in Taiwan, the company added.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114