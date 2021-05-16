 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Uncommitted voters outnumber respective supporters of two main parties: poll

By Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2021 - 10:25       Updated : May 16, 2021 - 10:54
This graph provided by Gallup Korea tracks support ratings for political parties. The blue line shows the trajectory of support ratings for the Democratic Party while the brown line corresponds to those for the People Power Party. (Gallup Korea)
This graph provided by Gallup Korea tracks support ratings for political parties. The blue line shows the trajectory of support ratings for the Democratic Party while the brown line corresponds to those for the People Power Party. (Gallup Korea)
Uncommitted voters without preference for a particular political party outnumbered respective supporters of the two biggest rival parties, a poll showed Sunday.

According to the poll conducted by Gallup Korea on 1,000 people aged 18 or over from Tuesday through Thursday, 30 percent of the respondents said they do not support any party, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Twenty-eight percent threw their support behind the ruling Democratic Party (DP), down 2 percentage points from a week ago, while the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) garnered 27 percent, also down 1 percentage point.

This marks the first time in six months in Gallup Korea polls that uncommitted voters surpassed supporters of either the DP or PPP.

The proportion of uncommitted voters was the biggest among voters in their 20s, with the rate reaching 44 percent. In the same age bracket, the DP garnered 21 percent of support while the PPP had 18 percent.

In the same poll, the approval rating for President Moon Jae-in came in at 32 percent, down 2 percentage points from a week ago, while the disapproval rate went up by 3 percentage points to 61 percent.

The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)



