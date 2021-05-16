[#WeFACE] Herald Corp. to launch H.eco Forum on June 10



At the current rates of emissions, the Earth has about six years and 235 days before the effects of global warming become irreversible as of May, the Climate Clock shows.



To turn back the Climate Clock, Herald Corp. made it a new vision to commit itself to addressing environmental problems and the climate crisis, which have escalated to become the defining challenge of our time.



As the first step, Herald Corp. will launch H.eco Forum, an annual forum on environmental issues, on June 10 to provide a platform for governments, businesses and individuals from all over the world to exchange insights and set a direction for a more sustainable future.



The central theme to H.eco Forum 2021 is the “Climate Clock.”



The Climate Clock was installed on the roof of the Herald Corp.’s headquarters in central Seoul earlier this month, as part of a campaign to make climate change as relevant as possible to people’s lives and to send a direct visual warning that the Earth has a deadline.



Starting with a congratulatory speech by President Moon Jae-in, the forum will also feature keynote speeches by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and renowned futurist Gerd Leonhard.



The first session looks into the role of governments and importance of transnational response to climate change, featuring Yun Sun-jin, chairperson of South Korea’s sustainable development committee; Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia and John Murton, the UK government’s envoy for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).



In the second session, industry efforts for a green transition will be explored. The speakers include Matthias Bausenwein, president of Orsted Asia Pacific; Sam Kimmins, head of RE100 and Oh Jeong-hwa, director at Sustainability Division, Amorepacific.



The third session will touch on climate change activism, featuring teenage climate activist Yoon Hyeon-jeong and American rapper and eco-influencer Prince Ea. The session is to be followed by a panel talk where environmental campaigners will discuss the importance of solidarity for climate action.



The forum will also include a special session involving artists, who created a series of experimental artworks “Heartbeat of the Earth,” in collaboration with the Google Arts & Culture Lab and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Using their creative interpretation, the artists will showcase their take on climate data to visualize rising sea levels, acidifying oceans and more.



This year’s H.eco Forum will be held online in consideration of participants’ health and safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Only speakers based in Korea will be invited in person and foreign speakers will meet the audience virtually. Those who wish to join the forum can now pre-register on the H.eco website.



▶ Date: June 10, 9:30 a.m. - 4:40 p.m.



▶ Location: Multipurpose Hall Forest at Nodeulseom, Seoul



▶ Theme: We Face the ‘Climate Clock’



▶ Inquiries: (02) 727-0045, 0043