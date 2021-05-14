 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Summer comes early to Seoul

By Gha Hee sun
Published : May 15, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : May 15, 2021 - 16:00
With the sun shining bright and temperatures soaring up to 30 degrees Celsius, South Korea is experiencing an early dose of summer this week. 

A man takes off his jacket and rolls up his sleeves as he walks down the street in an effort to cool down amide the early summer temperatures. 

Seoulites rest in the shade as daytime temperature in the capital rises well past 25 C. 

With summer almost here, customers head to electronic stores to look for fans to help cope with the sizzling weather.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Gha Hee-sun  (lizka98@heraldcorp.com)
