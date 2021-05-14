Foreign investors turn to net buyers of S. Korean stocks in April

The headquarters of the Financial Supervisory Service in Seoul (Yonhap)
Foreign investors turned to net buyers of South Korean stocks last month, ending their four-month selling spree, data showed Friday.
Foreigners bought a net 672 billion won ($594 million) worth of local stocks in April, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Investors from Saudi Arabia purchased a net 56.8 billion won of stocks last month, while investors from the Cayman Islands sold a net 58.2 billion won of stocks, according to the FSS.
As of end-April, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 822.4 trillion won, accounting for 30.8 percent of the country's market capitalization.
Foreigners also bought a net 3.34 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
Their bond holdings were valued at 174 trillion won, or 8.1 percent of the total as of end-April. (Yonhap)