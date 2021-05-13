 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea expresses concerns over Israel-Palestine conflict

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2021 - 21:10       Updated : May 13, 2021 - 21:10
Israel's attack on Gaza Strip on Thursday (AFP-Yonhap)
Israel's attack on Gaza Strip on Thursday (AFP-Yonhap)
The South Korean government on Thursday expressed concerns over escalating violence and civilian deaths amid military conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"We express grave concern over massive civilian casualties, including children, caused by indiscriminate rocket attacks in the Gaza Strip and counterattacks against them," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We call on the both sides to refrain from raising tensions and stop using armed forces, as violence cannot be justified under any circumstances," it added.

Days of tense clashes that have spiraled into aerial conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants have killed more than 50 people and injured nearly 500. Many of the victims are civilians, including children.

The ministry said no Korean casualties have been reported.

"Korean nationals residing in Israel and Palestine are under safe conditions so far," a ministry official said.

Currently, there are a combined 470 South Koreans in Israel and in the State of Palestine, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114