Life&Style

[Photo News] Farewell to Safari Bus, Hello to Wild Tram

By Yoon Chae-won
Published : May 15, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : May 15, 2021 - 16:01
Safari Bus passengers look at tigers at the event “Adieu Safari Bus, Welcome Safari World Wild Tram” at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. 


The Safari Bus ferries its final Safari tour as Everland is set to replace it with a tram with frameless windows and a lower floor height to allow passengers to get a better view of the wildlife. 


Staff wave at the Wild Tram as it sets off for the first time. 


Everland staff take a commemorative photograph in front of the Safari Bus and Safari World Wild Tram. 


(Photos: Yonhap)

By Yoon Chae-won (choenayoon@heraldcorp.com)
