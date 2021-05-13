Seoul sets out to protect chip prowess

President Moon Jae-in speaks before chipmakers' announcements of their investment plans in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Yonhap)



South Korea on Thursday announced a sweeping set of new government policies aimed at safeguarding and further expanding the country’s prowess in chips, which include the most generous -- up to 50 percent -- tax credits ever given to chipmakers.



The chip manufacturers - led by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix - responded to the support package by committing investments of over 510 trillion won ($458.1 billion) in total over the next 10 years. Samsung unveiled plans to spend 171 trillion won in total on projects including the third chip manufacturing plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.



The support package is part of the country’s “K-Semiconductor Strategy,” which aims to establish by 2030 the world’s top semiconductor supply chain in its territory, with the so-called “K-Chip Belt” in the middle of the country, and also contains plans to upgrade related infrastructure and nurture talent pool, among others.



The announcement was made at an event held at Samsung’s Pyeongtaek complex, attended by President Moon Jae-in and around 70 industry officials.



There, Samsung unveiled the 171 trillion won system-on-chips and foundry investment plan to be completed by 2030.



The tech giant added 38 trillion won to the previously announced 133 trillion won investment plan for the system-on-chips business. The additional investment will be used for expanding its research capabilities for foundry and manufacturing facilities, it said.



Samsung also announced it aims to complete the third fabrication line in its Pyeongtaek complex by the second half of 2022, with a goal of making it the world’s most advanced and biggest chip producing cluster.



The P3 fab is about the size of combining 25 football stadiums, and will be equipped with EUV equipment that will mainly produce DRAMs on 14-nanometer nodes and logic chips on 5-nanometer. All manufacturing processes will be controlled through automated systems, it said.



“Even in the memory market, where Korea has always been the leader, the competition is getting fiercer,” said Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman of Samsung. “Rather than striving to keep the post, Samsung will make preemptive investments to widen the gap that can never be narrowed.“



“Korea will achieve its goal of becoming the world‘s top integrated device manufacturer, including the system-on-chips by 2030,” Moon said. “Based on the prowess of the country’s semiconductor industry, Korea will also preoccupy competitive edges in all industries to take a new leap in the post coronavirus era.”



“Through concerted efforts by the private sector and the government, Korea will overcome the wave of risks of reshaping global supply chains.”



Samsung plans to expand EUV technologies to its upcoming DRAMS, develop high bandwidth memory-processing-in-memory chips and spur research on future memory solutions like CXL DRAM, it said.



SK hynix didn‘t reveal a specific amount of investment on Thursday.



However, the memory-reliant chipmaker hinted at the company’s investment plan for expanding its foundry capacity.



SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho said, “We are currently considering measures to double the chipmaker’s foundry capacity.” Park also said SK hynix will consider various options including mergers and acquisitions.



“SK hynix will invest the 8-inch foundry business, which will allow domestic fabless firms to easily commercialize their chips,” an SK hynix official said.





President Moon and government officials pose at a construction site for Samsung's third chip manufacturing plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Yonhap)