Seoul sets out to protect chip prowess

South Korea is home to the world’s two biggest memory providers, Samsung and SK hynix, with chips accounting for nearly 20 percent of the country’s exports. The chip industry accounts for 45 percent of the country’s total manufacturing investments.
Thursday’s announcement came amid growing calls for a national strategy to safeguard the backbone of Asia’s fourth-largest economy from ever-increasing challenges from the US and China, as they both attempt to build their own semiconductor capacity, viewing chips as a key strategic item.
The government aims to concentrate chip-related resources in the “K-Chip Belt”, envisioned in the central part of the Korean peninsula, where Samsung and SK hynix operate production facilities.
From Gyeonggi Province’s Pangyo, which is going to be a hub for fabless, through Giheung, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek to Onyang in South Chuncheong Province, the belt will be a strategic base for chip manufacturing equipped with cutting-edge equipment for memory, foundry and packaging, government officials explained.
In Hwaseong, Netherlands-based ASML, the world’s largest chip manufacturing equipment company, decided to invest 240 billion won in building an exclusive supply and training center for extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, the most advanced equipment for producing microchips on 7-nanometer nodes and below.
Yongin in Gyeonggi Province, where SK hynix is planning to build a total of four chip fabrication lines, is set to be home to a complex for chip materials, components and equipment, providing suppliers easier access to the large fabs.
As for tax policies, Samsung and SK hynix could see a drastic increase in tax benefits.
For research and development projects at large and medium-size chipmakers, tax credits will be expanded from the current 2 to 30 percent range to 30 to 40 percent, according to the new tax policy. For small chipmakers, the tax credit will be increased from 25 percent to 40 to 50 percent.
Large chip manufacturers like Samsung and SK hynix used to receive a 2 percent tax credit for their capital expenditures on R&D projects, but the tax benefit grow by 20 times at the maximum.
For facility investments by large chipmakers, tax credits will be raised from the current 1 percent to 6 percent. For medium-size firms, the tax credit percentage will go up from 3 percent to 8 percent, and for smaller firms, 10 percent to 16 percent.
The raised tax credits will start to be applied to upcoming investment plans scheduled for the second half of this year, through 2024.
The government will also create a special fund for companies that plan to ramp up 8-inch foundry facilities and increase investments in the fields of chip materials, components, equipment and packaging. The volume of the financial support will be over 1 trillion won, including 1 percentage point discount for loans.
Regulations on using chemicals, high pressure gases and radio application facilities at chipmakers will also be eased as part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure for the chip industry.
To turn Pyeongtaek and Yongin, the key semiconductor valley of the country, the government will secure industrial waters to be used for the next 10 years.
The government and state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation will afford up to 50 percent of electricity bills charged on chip manufacturers.
Korea also aims to foster a 36,000-strong semiconductor workforce for the next 10 years, the ministry announced.
The plan includes raising 14,400 university students obtaining bachelor’s degrees in semiconductors, and training 13,4000 employees at chip companies on chip design and manufacturing process.
Through co-investments between companies and the government, the ministry plans to expand joint programs for up to 7,000 master’s and Ph.D holders to nurture them as top-level talent.
To support development of next-generation chips, including artificial intelligence chips and sensors, the government will inject 2.5 trillion won for new R&D projects.
“In a welcoming response to the 510 trillion won investment plan from the private sector, the government decided to increase tax credits by more than five times and spare no effort to support the chip industry,” said Industry Minister Moon Seung-wook.
“If the latest K-Chip Strategy is successfully carried out, the country’s exports would grow to $200 billion by 2030 and employ as many as 270,000 in the chip industry,” he said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@herladcorp.com
)