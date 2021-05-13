Musical ‘Dracula’ set for opening after COVID-19 hit

Poster image for musical “Dracula” (OD Company)
Musical “Dracula” has postponed its opening by two days, following a string of infections involving four of its cast members.
Actor Son Jun-ho, who performs in the musical, was confirmed with the virus infection on April 23, followed by more infections among its main cast members such as Shin Sung-rok, Jeon Dong-seok and Kang Tae-eul.
“To put on a performance of better quality, the opening date of the musical ‘Dracula’ has been postponed from May 18 to May 20,” OD Company, the production company behind the musical, announced.
“The actors who were infected focused on treatment and recovery, complying with the authorities’ guidelines. They have all recovered and are joining the rehearsals,” the company said.
Self-quarantine for other actors and staffers ended on May 6, according to the company. All staff who took part in the rehearsals were tested for COVID-19 again and received negative results.
Musical “Dracula” is set to run from May 20 to Aug. 1 at Blue Square in the Itaewon area, central Seoul. Tickets for performances on May 18-19 that have been sold will be refunded without commission.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)