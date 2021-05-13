Art Busan anticipating big success again this year

Installation view of last year’s Art Busan (Art Busan)



Art Busan, a major art fair in South Korea, will be held this weekend amid much anticipation after an unexpected boom last year, when avid art collectors and young people flocked to the southern port city.



The largest art fair in the country’s southern region will showcase a total of 4,000 artworks during the four-day event. The 110 galleries participating this year include renowned international galleries such as Neugerriemschneider and Esther Schipper from Berlin, Commonwealth and Council from Los Angeles, and Pilar Corrias from London.



“The number of participating galleries increased hugely compared to last year, when many gave up participating due to the pandemic. They are expecting another success this year as the art market has been revitalized and last year’s fair was a success,” said Chae Seung-min, a publicity official from the Art Busan team.





"Dreissigsterjunizweitausendundzwanzig” by Ugo Rondinone (Art Busan)